World’s First Chilli K188 Spinner Phone with Dual SIM & 800mAh Battery Launched

Fidget Spinners are the toys that have been popular these days among Children and teenagers, which will reveal some stress by using this spinner. Few schools have been ban using this spinner in class for being a distraction, while most of the schools have allowed being utilized carefully and prudently. Now, Chilli mobiles have come with a new phone which is named as K188. It is the first spinner phone in the world and offering a price tag of Rs. 899, while Today Live website is giving the same device just little higher price of Rs. 1,699.

