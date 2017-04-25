ZTE Max XL with 6″ Full HD Display & 13MP Camera Launched in the U.S at $129.99

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, ZTE launched a new mid-range smartphone called ZTE Max XL in the U.S. Without any contracts, the device is now available via Sprint’s Boost Mobile for just $129.99. The screen size of the smartphones is getting bigger and bigger in the recent times. While the companies are trimming down the bezels to make their flagship devices measure smaller even with the large displays, the mid-range phablets still look bulky. The ZTE Max XL sports a large 6-inch IPS display on the front with Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution.



There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front to offer protection to the 6-inch large display. At $130, the device comes powered by Snapdragon 425 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It also includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and a MicroSD card slot for further expanding the storage up to 128GB. Talking about the cameras, the ZTE Max XL features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the rear, we can also find the circular fingerprint sensor that enhances the security of the device.

With such a large battery, it comes backed by a 3,990mAh battery that is rated to give 26.6 hours of talk time. The ZTE Max XL is also the first smartphone from Boost Mobile to support Sprint’s HPUE (High Performance User Equipment) technology. It also offers LTE+ support for faster network speeds. With the HPUE support, the compatible devices will also offer increased coverage in indoor and outdoor locations. While the ZTE Max XL is the first HPUE supported device from Boost Mobile, Sprint has already started selling the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones as HPUE supported devices.

The device runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Beneath the display, we can find the three capacitive navigation buttons. The power button and the volume rocker can be found on the right edge of the device. Though the device comes with stock Android UI, there are few pre-installed apps from the carrier side. The company has earlier released the similar looking devices like ZTE ZMax Pro in the U.S. However, the ZMax Pro still runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and there are no details about the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update.

