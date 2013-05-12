Manual Update Galaxy Tab GT-P1000 with Jellybean 4.2.2 Firmware – Guide

Samsung Galaxy Tab GT-P1000 can now be updated with the latest Jellybean 4.2.2 firmware. Though there are still no updates on by when Samsung will be rolling out this update, for all those who managed to root their tablets can easily upgrade their tablets with this update. The best part of this update is that it comes with all the goodness of Jellybean 4.2.2 firmware without compromising on any of the core features officially bought by Google. So, let’s check out on how you can update this all new update easily. This all new firmware of Jellybean 4.2.2 comes with many new features ranging from an all new camera settings, all new fresh native UI of Jellybean 4.2.2 and also comes with many bug fixes related to battery and force close issues.
Quick Pre Requisites:
- All the data in your Samsung Galaxy Tab GT-P1000 should be backed up with the help of below mentioned steps. It’s recommended to not to use the KIES for taking the backup as it may not help you restore the data.
SMS – Use “SMS Backup & Restore app”,
Contacts – Sync with the Gmail application,
Images, Songs, Videos, Files – Copy to internal / External SD Card,
APN and MMS Settings – Note down from the path “Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”
- Enable the USB Debugging from the path “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging” and also you will have to ensure that the minimum battery life should be 40% so as to ensure that the phone doesn’t get turned Off in the middle of update.
Disclaimer: We should not be held responsible or liable in any manner for any damage caused due to not following instructions.
- Before proceeding make sure that your tablet is rooted which you can check the same from the “Root Checker” app. Just in case if your device is not rooted, you need to root the same.
Once you are done with all the above mentioned instructions, you can now head over to the next page where we have mentioned a detailed guide on how to upgrade the firmware of your tablet.
Pages: 1 2
Pingback: Best Custom Rom For P1000 |
john
February 15, 2015 at 1:44 am
upgrade version
S.Preisinger
June 12, 2014 at 3:38 am
I receive the following error when selecting downloaded zip- File on SD Card:E:failed to open file(bad)
i downloaded and installed again unziped without help. USB Debbuging is selected. Device is GT-P1000 with 2.3.6 Gingerbread installed.
Thank you for your help
Donnell
May 19, 2014 at 12:38 am
I installed the kit kat on my Samsung p1000 and it installed very well. how ever the table key stopped working and I get also the google apps install packets stopped working please help me with this correction is greatly needed
Devansh Jain
January 18, 2014 at 4:29 pm
i get the following error
E:failed to verify whole-file signature
E:signature verification failed.
please help
Pradeep Neela
January 28, 2014 at 2:47 pm
please root the device and install custom recovery image from rom manager.
Jamil Jani
January 1, 2014 at 3:44 pm
Hi…i have samsung tab GT-P1000 with android froyo 2.2 and i want to update to android jelly bean 4.2.2. I have copied the 2 files to external sd-card. My problem is when i am in recovery mode…i do not see ‘install ZIP from sd-card but instead i see ‘apply sdcard:update.zip’ only. So my progress is just until there. Its just the same if i go through the recovery mode from ROM Manager Apps , where i can choose the 2 files succesfully but it will still go to recovery mode like i mentioned before. Any advise? Thank you.
NUHU TORO
December 29, 2013 at 2:20 pm
hi every one! please can some 1 give me a clue on how to bring my GT-P1000 back to function coz its stops booting and displays this boring message “POWER RESET or UNKNOWN UPLOAD MODE and andro robot on top.
avi
October 25, 2013 at 8:18 am
hi
the update seems to have worked but my tab wont go past the welcome screen. Please hlp
saghara
October 7, 2013 at 7:36 pm
i successfull install the custom rom and gets 4.2.2 on my galaxy tab GT-P1000
but i encounter some problem..
looks like my bluetooth on tab cant be detected by other devices..
and i cant connect my tablet to computer as a media device..
before i upgrade, not have a problem with this one..
thx.. 🙂
ann
October 6, 2013 at 9:53 pm
it comes
e:cant open /mnt/sd card/update.zip
(no such file or directory)
installation aborted.
Joey Vinoya
October 6, 2013 at 8:23 am
HI. I have a lot of questiions since I’m new to android device. I was given a gt-p1000 still on froyo 2.2 from docomo japan it been unlocked and i dont know if its rooted or not. I want to upgrade the firmware to your lates rom. but i dont know how to start. maybe you could help me out and give a step by step tutorial. will the new rom relock the device and could it be unlocked again. hoping for your help.
anuj
October 4, 2013 at 2:17 pm
i get the following error
E:failed to verify whole-file signature
E:signature verification failed.
please guide.i used the DooMLoRD_v1_ROOT-zergRush to root the device. anything else that is needed.
Pradeep Neela
October 4, 2013 at 8:42 pm
Kindly install the ROM Manager app, install the custom recovery image and re try applying the update.
anuj
October 4, 2013 at 1:56 pm
hi i tried to upgrade from gingerbread 2.3.3 but i get a failed to verify signature error when i install the jellybean update, and have tried it several times. hence never reached the google apps package.
mann
September 29, 2013 at 3:57 pm
Hi frnz I just want to ask that hw much time it takes n what it shows oj screen while updating
Pradeep Neela
October 1, 2013 at 12:34 pm
it takes around 10-15 minutes for whole process after downloading the files
Sarhad Salam
September 28, 2013 at 3:34 pm
I previously updated my gt-p1000 to jellybean 4.1.2 using cyanogenmod 10.1 nightly it works fine but I would like to update it to 4.2.2 can I do with the present software?
Ahsan
September 25, 2013 at 10:45 am
Any ideas to update jellybean galaxy tab P1000T?
plz advice me
Pradeep Neela
October 1, 2013 at 12:40 pm
as of now there is no stable release for P1000T
imthiyas
September 20, 2013 at 9:03 pm
can I update my P1000T with this jelly bean? or is there any jelly bean update for this model?
Pradeep Neela
September 21, 2013 at 12:41 pm
No, its not for P1000T….
imthiyas
September 20, 2013 at 9:01 pm
can I update p1000T with this jellybean?
Pradeep Neela
September 21, 2013 at 12:41 pm
no, its strictly available for P1000T
pankaj arora
September 12, 2013 at 11:33 pm
hi pradeep
I downloaded both files from link aove..tried to install in receovery mode.
both files installation aborted..error message
Signature verification failed
failed to verify whole file signature.
Kindly help
Keith
August 29, 2013 at 12:06 am
Tried installing and got a Status 7 and the installation aborted.
Nhlanhla
August 28, 2013 at 10:24 pm
Hi, I tried to update my tab to Jelly bean ussing hte cyanogenmod jelly bean, however I was unsuccessful in doing this, it gave me an error as I tried to upgrade it, after selecting the “install from file zip” and now it’s stuck and keeps rebooting after showing a blue line going down the screen and the android icon…
Please please help on what to do next!
Pradeep Neela
September 1, 2013 at 12:17 pm
you will have to enter the device in the recovery mode and apply the firmware update
Nasa
August 21, 2013 at 1:08 pm
I have upgraded my Galaxy Tab P1000 smoothly. Now I’m enjoying using it.
Then I help my friend to follow suit. However, this time was not so lucky for me. Successfully installed cm-10.1-20130504-EXPERIMENTAL-p1-cdesai zip file. But not so for gapps-jb-20130301-signed. Then I switched off and on then tried to recover to the old version since I did my back up. However after recover and reboot it hanged. Power up again (using power & Volume +) I got message could not locate path E. How do I go about it? Appreciate your advice.
Thank you
philippe
August 10, 2013 at 8:49 pm
Upgrade went good, everething is working fine.
One problem i noticed, not possible anymore to connect to PC to put something on it.
someone got an idee?
Mobin akber
August 5, 2013 at 4:40 am
Best
Eraneo
July 27, 2013 at 11:10 pm
Now my P1000 won’t switch on, so i have no access to any menu now, any tip’s to help,
Thanks
Alessandro
July 27, 2013 at 9:21 pm
Hi guys, I have a galaxy tab gt-p1000
I have installed the cwm based recovery v5.0.2.8. and I’d like to install Jellybean 4.2.2
I have followed the guide but when I install the firmware I get the error message “assert failed status 7 many thanks
onivas
July 23, 2013 at 1:54 am
Nice tutorial. It works fine on my p1000… thanks
vivek varma
July 15, 2013 at 8:36 pm
Gud
Brian Lavelle
July 12, 2013 at 3:15 pm
Has anyone got this upgrade to work (from 2.3.3 Gingerbread) to Jellybean 4.2.2
Help needed I need a Guide on how to do a full back up of GT-P1000 . Kies does not do it.
Link to Google Apps Package takes me to http://goo.im/gapps Cyanogen Developer page. Which package should be downloaded. Author says Download to Computer then Load via usb onto Tab. Where (destination) should it be loaded.
Observing the comments, it seems that the Author has a good offering to make But for us mere mortals, we need more detail on procedure !! Bushbug
hassan
July 12, 2013 at 5:38 am
Hassan
Russ
July 12, 2013 at 3:23 am
Installed, seemed to work fine, but my computer no longer recognises device when I plug into USB. Also won’t pick up 5GHZ wifi. WhatsApp doesn’t run
Brian P Lavelle
July 9, 2013 at 4:15 am
It seems that there are a lot of difficulties in trying to execute what the “Experts” advise for rooting etc.
Does Any Expert ever reply to Queries ??
How to do a Full Backup inc. Micro SD is not covered in Guide. Kies is not reliable and freezes.
How to differentiate between Tab models.
Mine is Samsung Galaxy Tab 7″ GT-P1000 wiFi +GSM E,H,& 3G +GPS inc. phone.
Cymogen says software not suitable for this model !!
Publishing half the exercise is a danger to your followers and grossly irresponsible, sticking a disclaimer at the end is neat.
Bosun
July 3, 2013 at 7:22 pm
Thanks for your write up. I followed your procedure and my device is now functional. However, there are some issues that came up. The device does not mount my external sd card anymore. The second is that I cannot use the telephone anymore because it does not recognize any mobile network. Is there anything to be done to correct this or is this a penalty for installing this android os?
Sam
June 22, 2013 at 1:17 am
after doing all the above process booting took 10 minutes time. but after that it said “unfortunately setup wizard not working” this is the error message i got. so i restored my old backup. please help me out to solve this issue.
burhan
June 15, 2013 at 2:26 am
Thanks great
Dinesh
June 9, 2013 at 12:48 am
It is showing the below error
E: failed to verify whole-file signature
E: signature verification failed
Installation aborted
Marcelo
June 3, 2013 at 8:38 pm
Does it work with Gtp-1000L?
Pradeep Neela
June 4, 2013 at 12:35 pm
no, its only for P1000 variant
muhammad fitri bin jaffri
June 1, 2013 at 1:26 am
Android virsion local
Dave
May 30, 2013 at 3:36 pm
this did not work for me, i tried updating my p1000 to 4.2 jelly bean and it cant recognize the softwares
manish
May 28, 2013 at 2:04 pm
I tried using the above tutorials on my GT-P1000 it fails to update and end up wit the error.
E: failed to verify whole-file signature
E: signature verification failed
Installation aborted
any one has solution to this issue. please share .
Pradeep Neela
May 28, 2013 at 9:14 pm
you need to root before applying this update
TC
June 24, 2013 at 7:43 am
I have confirmed a rooted GT-P1000 and I still get:
E:failed to verify whole-file signature
E:signature verification failed
Pradeep Neela
June 25, 2013 at 12:19 am
you will have to update the device…
pav
July 21, 2013 at 2:43 pm
Same here. GT-P1000, rooted. Is there anyone who was able to solve this? I suspect this whole jellybean update is bogus.
tatenda
May 26, 2013 at 2:06 am
im doing exactly what you wrote above but it keeps saying that it did not find the update.zip file
shan
May 24, 2013 at 10:26 am
cannot upgrade galaxy tab version
Pradeep Neela
June 1, 2013 at 12:13 pm
any error message?
Brad
May 24, 2013 at 4:39 am
After installing this onto my galaxy tab it now randomly shuts down and when I attempt to power it back up it takes a few presses of the power button before it actually shows sings of life?
Alexandre
May 22, 2013 at 4:59 pm
May I use this Firmware with Galaxy Tab GT-P1010? Thanks a lot for your responses…
Pradeep Neela
June 1, 2013 at 12:11 pm
no, its for P1000 only
Oscar
May 19, 2013 at 2:28 am
Hi,
I don’t see the option install zip from sd card while the sd card is in the p1000 and the files are in the root of the sd card…?
Andy
May 17, 2013 at 4:15 am
Will this update work on the GT-P1010?
Pradeep Neela
June 1, 2013 at 12:53 pm
no, it wont work on P1000
Dave
May 15, 2013 at 6:04 am
Sorry. I did this process exactly to a “T”, but, alas, in the end it would not install because it came back to me with a message that the file is not signed or some such nonsense. And……all of that after wiping….Bummer.
Razi3L
May 15, 2013 at 1:57 am
hello,
Is it stable ? Is everything working ? (Phone call, data, 3G, HSPA and wifi hotspot) ?
febin
May 14, 2013 at 4:31 pm
very valuable feed.thank u.
pdaus
May 13, 2013 at 9:26 pm
dont install this ROM..no developer options in menu, your PC will not the detect the USB after install this ROM…luckily i still have my old CM10 jelly bean 4.1.2 nightly rom..so far that is the best
chetan
May 13, 2013 at 4:09 pm
wherz “Google Apps Package” link???
chetan
May 16, 2013 at 2:05 pm
thanks for the response and i went on to update.
unfortunately getting errors : “E : failed to verify whole-file signature
E : signature verification failed”
after i select the zip file.. what can i do?
Pradeep Neela
June 1, 2013 at 1:15 pm
Google Apps Package is all there in the Source Link
chetan
June 4, 2013 at 1:27 pm
thanks, but wat to do for the error tha i have told u above (“E : failed to verify whole-file signature
E : signature verification failed”)
Pradeep Neela
June 22, 2013 at 4:36 pm
install the custom recovery image from the Recovery Mode.
Robert Patrick
May 13, 2013 at 1:46 pm
Seriously, the grammer on this article makes it nearly unreadable. Please rewrite with a marginal attempt to use the American language properly, or simply remove this page from existence.
dp
June 26, 2013 at 2:00 pm
It’s spelled “grammar”; with your demands for it, you should know better….
Joaquim Pinho
May 13, 2013 at 10:44 am
There is no link on “Google Apps Package” above
Joaquim Pinho
May 13, 2013 at 10:50 am
Forget. It appeared when refreshed browser.
pdaus
May 13, 2013 at 10:29 am
is it stable? how to upgrade from cm10?
Pradeep Neela
June 1, 2013 at 1:05 pm
yes it is stable
Mahesh
July 11, 2013 at 9:15 pm
hai,pradeep can cnt me please give me a mail
Pradeep Neela
July 16, 2013 at 12:36 pm
you can apply this update
muhammed suhail
July 21, 2013 at 7:54 am
no you’re wrong this version is not a stable. and it is crashing all the time. i tried this verson and now i’m updating my apps with google account. its only half an hour ago i flashed this thing and it crashed twice so far.