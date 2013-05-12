Manual Update Galaxy Tab GT-P1000 with Jellybean 4.2.2 Firmware – Guide

Samsung Galaxy Tab GT-P1000 can now be updated with the latest Jellybean 4.2.2 firmware. Though there are still no updates on by when Samsung will be rolling out this update, for all those who managed to root their tablets can easily upgrade their tablets with this update. The best part of this update is that it comes with all the goodness of Jellybean 4.2.2 firmware without compromising on any of the core features officially bought by Google. So, let’s check out on how you can update this all new update easily. This all new firmware of Jellybean 4.2.2 comes with many new features ranging from an all new camera settings, all new fresh native UI of Jellybean 4.2.2 and also comes with many bug fixes related to battery and force close issues.

Quick Pre Requisites:

All the data in your Samsung Galaxy Tab GT-P1000 should be backed up with the help of below mentioned steps. It’s recommended to not to use the KIES for taking the backup as it may not help you restore the data.

SMS – Use “SMS Backup & Restore app”,

Contacts – Sync with the Gmail application,

Images, Songs, Videos, Files – Copy to internal / External SD Card,

APN and MMS Settings – Note down from the path “Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

Enable the USB Debugging from the path “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging” and also you will have to ensure that the minimum battery life should be 40% so as to ensure that the phone doesn’t get turned Off in the middle of update.

Disclaimer: We should not be held responsible or liable in any manner for any damage caused due to not following instructions.

Before proceeding make sure that your tablet is rooted which you can check the same from the “Root Checker” app. Just in case if your device is not rooted, you need to root the same.

Once you are done with all the above mentioned instructions, you can now head over to the next page where we have mentioned a detailed guide on how to upgrade the firmware of your tablet.

